Face, meet Palm.

These are the dumb things that cause the sane world to stop and question the man’s intellectual capacity.

At the very least, he’s got an honesty issue.

President Trump’s ego is on display again, in his golf clubs in America and Europe. In particular, a TIME Magazine cover has been on display that never existed.

A Time magazine cover depicting Trump with the headline “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” has been seen in at least four Trump Organization golf clubs, according to the Post’s report. A spokeswoman for Time confirmed to the Post that the cover is fake and was never published as an issue of the magazine. “I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,” Kerri Chyka wrote to The Washington Post in an email.

The last count had the cover displayed in two American clubs, one in Scotland, and a fourth in Ireland.

The Turnberry Club in Scotland recently removed the cover, without explanation. It’s probably safe to assume it was removed once it was discovered to be fake.

At least at one location, the fake cover is hanging among other real magazine covers. In a press conference last year, Trump mistakenly inflated the number of Time magazine covers on which he’d been featured, suggesting that he believed the cover to be real. “I think I was on the cover of Time magazine twice in my life and like six times in the last number of months,” Trump said last July. This is incorrect; he was only featured on one Time cover before entering politics, in January 1989.

And he may not have known, so who provided him with the fake covers?

The covers were apparently put out to go along with the premier of his reality show, “The Apprentice.” It’s dated March 1, 2009.

Were they meant as promotional items?

I’m not even sure that’s legal, but somebody should have told him, and they shouldn’t have been hanging in any of his clubs, among legitimate covers.

Just another ego issue. It’s the same ego issue that’s going to lead him into something more than an embarrassing mess, one day.