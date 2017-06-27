Oh, really?

President Trump had a meeting at the White House with Senator Rand Paul earlier Tuesday, and at a photo-op meeting in the East Room later, surrounded by Republican senators, he announced that they were “very close” to an agreement on the Senate Obamacare replacement bill, and it was going to be “great.”

Said Trump:

“This will be great if we get it done, and if we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like and that’s OK and I understand that very well,” he continued. “But I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public. Very, very important for the people of our country that we love.”

Not if the bill stays as it is.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already postponed the vote on the bill until after the July 4 holiday recess.

He had to.

They don’t have the votes, and with no change in its current status as a stinker that props up the original Obamacare mess, with just a few tweaks, they won’t likely get the votes they need to allow it to pass.

“So we’re going to talk and we’re going to see what we can do,” Trump said. “But for the country, we have to have healthcare. And it can’t be ObamaCare, which is melting down.” In an apparent shot at Democrats, Trump said that “the other side is saying all sorts of things before they knew what the bill was.”

That’s true, but to be fair, so were a lot of Republicans.

In fact, some of those who are currently holding to a “no” vote were among those the more moderate voices in the Senate were attempting to strongarm into a “yes” vote, without giving them the benefit of reading the actual bill.

Never again should we be faced with, “We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in the bill.”

As it is, we know what’s in the bill, and it pretty much sucks.