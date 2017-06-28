Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is splashing cold water in the face of some Senate Republicans, in an attempt to wake them up to their former promises to the people who voted for them.

Speaking on Fox News Wednesday morning, Paul kept it to the point:

“The half of Republicans that hate it are conservatives like myself who went to rally after rally after rally saying ‘We’re going to repeal ObamaCare,’ and now we’re not repealing it, we’re keeping it,” Paul said. “These weak-kneed Republicans up here who are saying, ‘Oh, we’ve got to spend more money and we’ve got to keep Medicaid forever, the expansion,’ they need to get over themselves.” Paul said Republicans need to remember what they were for: “Repealing ObamaCare.”

He’s right. That was the promise, but it’s not what this current version of a healthcare bill is. Too much of everything that made Obamacare horrible is propped up in this bill.

Obamacare shook the market and made healthcare much less affordable for so many Americans. Very few saw any actual benefit. It was a failure with a hefty price tag for the American taxpayers, in just setting up the website!

Republican lawmakers were fine with talking the talk when they didn’t actually have to grab hold of the reins. Now, faced with a public that knows how awful Obamacare was, but are battle-weary and distrustful of government’s ability to “help” at this point, those same Republicans don’t have the intestinal fortitude to tear down the nightmare and begin fresh with free market ideas.

Senator Paul has said he’d support a bill that did what Republicans promised and actually repealed Obamacare.

Paul is one of 5 senators who announced last week that they could not support the current version of the bill. The others were Mike Lee, Dean Heller, Ted Cruz, and Ron Johnson.

For now, the vote on the bill has been pushed back until after the July 4 holiday recess.

Pushed back, because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell knows he doesn’t have the votes necessary to pass.

In the meantime, because of weak-kneed, faint-hearted Republican leadership, we’re stuck with the atrocity known as Obamacare.