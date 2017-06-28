President Trump was up bright and early on Wednesday, blasting the New York Times for questioning his grasp of the details of the Senate healthcare bill.

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Trump’s lashing out would be amusing, if the issue wasn’t one that held serious implications for the nation.

The specific problem he has is with a New York Times piece on Tuesday that suggested even the senators who support the bill don’t have full confidence in the president’s grasp of the details.

The New York Times reported that a senator left a White House meeting Tuesday with the feeling that the president didn’t fully understand some basic parts of the plan, citing an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange. The senator felt Trump “seemed especially confused” after a moderate Republican said those who were against the bill would say it appeared to be a “massive tax break for the wealthy,” according to The Times. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the White House meeting ignored a question regarding Trump’s command of the details of the negotiations and smiled blandly, the newspaper noted.

In other words, Trump’s support of this propping up of Obamacare is just bandwagon jumping by Trump. He’s trusting the majority of GOP senators who are pushing the bill.

The huddle came as one GOP strategist with close ties to the White House told The Hill that Trump had not yet fully engaged with the effort to pass a bill in the upper chamber.

He’s just there for the photo-ops, folks.