Every First Lady has some sort of platform that they take on, once their husbands take over the presidency. It keeps them seemingly involved, but also comfortably in the background.

For example, Nancy Reagan’s project was the war on drugs. She began the “Just say ‘no’” bumper sticker-ready push.

As First Lady, Hillary Clinton made healthcare her thing.

Laura Bush championed literacy.

Michelle Obama had this thing about healthy living and starving school kids, with small portions of inedible goo.

Melania Trump has also stated a platform. Apparently, it’s about cyber-bullying. The assumption was that she was against bullying, given that she’s likely had some first-hand experience with its horrors.

That was the assumption.

So after spending some time wallowing in utter ignorance, and absolute abusive behavior this morning, people began to point out how Melania’s husband’s tweets were the rock bottom, in regards to civil discourse.

Jay Caruso discussed Trump’s attacks on Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski, as did I.

This presented an awesome opportunity for the current Mrs. Trump to issue a calming statement, one that sought to bring temperatures down, and really show her efforts to end the caustic back-and-forth between the leader of the free world and pretty much anybody who opposes him.

What the world got was a statement from Melania’s spokeswoman:

“As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN when asked about the tweets.

Helpful.

Not.

We could spend a lot of time debating about whether Trump’s compulsive, angry tweeting against those who question him is effective, as Melania Trump has suggested, warranted, or sane (it’s not).

Leave it to CNN’s Jake Tapper to bring up the next leg of discussion, however.

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

And this:

NEW: Asked abt FLOTUS' anti-cyberbullying effort, spox says Melania's "continuing to be thoughtful abt her platform." More announcements TK. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2017

I’m thinking that maybe there was some misunderstanding, in that when Mrs. Trump said her platform would be cyber-bullying, the media thought her platform would be against it, not promoting it.

Easy mistake to make.