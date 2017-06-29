I don’t know if this is a veiled criticism, or if Trump surrogate, Newt Gingrich, honestly believes this is a way to defend Trump’s apparent confusion about the Senate Obamacare replacement bill that is being so soundly rejected by the people, as well as several prominent senators.

Gingrich is definitely trying to defend the Senate bill, and has suggested that it isn’t the details within the bill (little better than propping up Obamacare and bailing out insurance companies) that the people reject, but that messaging is off.

And President Trump is going to be great at getting that message across to the commoners… as soon as somebody tells him what’s in it.

He said the president would be an effective voice in spreading the message, but said he may need some help properly formulating how to present the measure with the help of policy experts. “Trump will be able to repeat it with enormous effectiveness once somebody translates it,” Gingrich told the AP.

That doesn’t really instill confidence in those who are expecting leadership out of the president.

One Trump tweet showed his grasp on the details of the bill, as it relates to the concerns of the public, actually.

Democrats purposely misstated Medicaid under new Senate bill – actually goes up. pic.twitter.com/necCt4K6UH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Well, then maybe they can pull Senator Dean Heller back on board, but for conservatives, that might pose a problem.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed a vote on the bill back until after the July 4 holiday recess.

Without major changes, he’s not likely to have enough votes for passage, even then.

If somebody can just translate that much to the president, we’ll hand-feed him the rest, as we go.