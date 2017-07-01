I can hear heads exploding across MAGA-land.

Robert Mueller, special counsel conducting the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election just grew his team by one – a New York prosecutor who formerly worked for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

From the Washington Examiner:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Goldstein of the Southern District of New York has been selected to join the probe, according to multiple reports late Friday. Goldstein worked as the top public corruption prosecutor under Bharara, an NBC News report said. Bharara was fired in March by Trump along with 46 other U.S. attorneys and has been critical of the president ever since.

Trump and his supporters have wailed in protest over some of the members of Mueller’s investigatory dream team, due to news that several of them have, in their private life, donated mainly to Democrats (much like President Trump), including Hillary Clinton (also like President Trump).

Mueller, a former FBI Director, was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The move came after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and a letter of recommendation for the firing from Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions and Rosenstein’s recommendation was at first used as the basis for Comey’s firing, but Trump later told NBC’s Lester Holt that he was going to fire Comey, anyway, because of the Russia investigation.

With Sessions having recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation, and bipartisan pressure mounting, Rosenstein appointed Mueller.

Mueller has since put together a tight team of investigators, and the investigation has expanded to include not just Russian interference, but also investigations into the activities of former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and potential obstruction of justice by President Trump.