It’s been higher, actually.

A new Gallup daily tracking poll doesn’t look good for President Trump, as far as the impression he’s giving the American people.

According to the poll, Trump is about to hit 60 percent disapproval with U.S. voters.

The disapproval rating, 57 percent, is slightly lower than when Trump reached record disapproval of 60 percent during mid-June, according to the poll. Between the disapproval and approval ratings, there is a 20-percentage-point difference, with 37 percent of those surveyed in the latest poll saying they approve of the job Trump is doing.

I suppose 37 percent approval is better than the 35 percent approval he had in late March.

Progress?

It took George W. Bush five years and an unpopular war to get near 60 percent disapproval.

We can only assume that Trump’s online behavior is at least partially responsible for his ratings.

Gallup’s daily tracking poll consists of 1,500 adult respondents, and has a 3 percent margin of error.