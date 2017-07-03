How are we supposed to feel about this?

These are the kinds of things that lead so many to wonder if there really are two major political parties, or if the whole Republican/Democrat thing is a massive work on the American people.

To begin, there has been much ink devoted to painting mainstream media as the enemy of Trump and his administration.

In particular, the Trump faithful will issue howls of protest at the mere mention of the Washington Post. WaPo has been quite dogged in their pursuit of every morsel of potential corruption or malpractice in the Trump White House.

But let’s not really buy into the Media-as-enemy shtick too deeply.

Nor should we totally buy the Republican-vs-Democrat narrative. They certainly don’t mind partying together, when it comes to opportunities to rub elbows with the rich and influential.

In fact, this weekend saw Trump adviser, Jared Kushner, along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, hanging out with Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, and billionaire financier and true lord of the Democrat horde, George Soros at a party hosted in the home of Lally Weymouth.

Weymouth is the former editor and owner of the Washington Post.

Other guests at the party included White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), billionaire GOP donor Charles Koch, former New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton and business mogul and longtime Trump friend Carl Icahn, according to Politico.

Cozy.

The Saturday party in Southampton was an annual event to celebrate Weymouth’s birthday.

So how do we feel?

I would suppose that depends on how deeply invested in partisanship you are.

I can promise that there are going to be Democrat partisans that are outraged that Trump administration members were present.

And a Koch brother, too??

Inconceivable!

There will also be those Republican stalwarts who will rend their garments and wail about the “deep state” that is holding back Trump’s agenda.

Then there are those who walked away from party, pulled up a lawn chair, and now have the freedom to watch the mayhem, while sipping on a cold drink, unencumbered by the duty to defend one side or the other.