Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study is out, and there is some bad news for that west coast favorite, In-N-Out Burger: America prefers Five Guys. Five Guys began in northern Virginia back in the 80s, but has since expanded nationally, with more that 1,500 stores world wide. In-N-Out, by comparison, was started in the 1940s and currently has 313 stores, mostly in the west and southwest.

‘The burger brand category has become less fragmented, as regional brands expand and become available in more parts of the country,’ Joan Sinopoli, vice president of brand solutions at The Harris Poll, said in a statement. ‘This is certainly the case with Five Guys, who has shed its “small regional player” designation as it expands its footprint and marketing budget along with its fandom, which is a tremendous contributor to brand equity.’

We Americans take our burgers seriously. Luckily for us, there is much competition for our taste buds, meaning no shortage of hamburger shacks. Here are the top 10 burger joints according to Harris Polls:

1. Five Guys Burgers and Fries

2. In-N-Out Burger

3. Shake Shack

4. Wendy’s

5. Culver’s

6. Whataburger

7. McDonald’s

8. Sonic America’s Drive-In

9. Smashburger

10. Steak ‘n Shake

Of course, we all know that polling gets things wrong every once in a while … just ask President Hillary Clinton.

Did your favorite burger place make the list?