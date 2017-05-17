George Lucas is famous for being the filmmaker behind “Star Wars”, but he’s also a philanthropist who runs his own charity, The George Lucas Family Foundation. It is through his foundation that Lucas is honoring fellow Hollywood legend Robin Williams, who committed suicide in 2014, with the Robin Williams Endowed Chair in Comedy at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

“Robin was a comedy genius with a boundless talent,” George Lucas said, according to Variety. “He was singular in every way, yet had great respect for the genre and for the dedication it took to succeed. His talent was only matched by his work ethic. That’s why he made it to the pinnacle of comedy success, and why his legacy will be to motivate and inspire young storytellers.”

Variety reported the school dean, Elizabeth M. Daley, as saying, “The immeasurably talented Robin Williams stands as one of the most unique comic voices in entertainment history. His legendary career, defined by skillful impressions, unforgettable characters, and masterful stand-up routines, made him a cherished figure at the forefront of the comedy community. We are so proud to honor his memory and accomplishments at the USC School of Cinematic Arts with the help and generosity of the George Lucas Family Foundation.”

The first holder of the endowment will be Barnet Kellman, the Emmy Award-winning director of “Murphy Brown.”