ICE reported today that they are making substantially more arrests since President Trump signed executive orders clarifying and tightening the nation’s immigration policies.

Between Jan. 22 and April 29, the immigration enforcement agency arrested 41,318 individuals on civil immigration charges, 75 percent of whom were convicted criminals, after Trump signed immigration-related executive orders in January. That number represents a 37.6 percent increase from the same period in 2016.

ICE’s acting director, Thomas Homan, said in a statement, “ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens.”

Enforcing immigration policy was one of the hallmarks of Trump’s presidential campaign, and these new statistics show it to be one area where clear progress is being made. Under Obama, the nation’s immigration policy was designed to shield illegals from deportation; the new rules give law enforcement the latitude to actually enforce the laws on the book, which the Obama administration failed to do.

Said Homan:

“When we encounter others who are in the country unlawfully, we will execute our sworn duty and enforce the law. As the data demonstrates, ICE continues to execute our mission professionally and in accordance with the law, and our communities will be much safer for it,” he said.

Additionally, Trump has promised to add 5,000 additional U.S. Border Patrol agents and 10,000 more U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, or what he calls his “deportation force.”