George W. Bush seems to be loving his post-White House life. First, there was the awesome rain poncho struggle at President Trump’s inauguration, and now he’s having some fun with the media.

The well known baseball lover was at a Rangers game last night when he wandered behind the live shot of Fox Sports reporter Emily Jones. And he didn’t pass up the chance to offer his greetings.

President George W Bush had some fun at the @Rangers game last night. 😂😂😂 (via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/aHDsqNsu2b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 18, 2017

The good times didn’t stop there, with the Rangers beating the Phillies 9-3.