He may have chimed in a bit late, but Ted Cruz had the perfect caption for the now-infamous photo taken this morning of a confab between Ben Sasse, Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer.

“So anyway, it’s a romper for guys and it’s called the RompHim and I just ordered two.” https://t.co/6BNDNZRqrb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2017

And in case you were wondering what the heck a romphim is, here’s a visual (photo courtesy Travel + Leisure):

Romphim memes have been sweeping the internet for the past few days, so kudos to the senator for dropping some hip lingo. And shame on the person who invented the romphim.