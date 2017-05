CBS News is reporting that the suspect in last night’s terror attack following a concert in Manchester, England, has been identified as 23-year-old Salman Abedi. Previous news reports indicate that Abedi was known to law enforcement in England. Abedi was killed in the attack.

CORRECTION: CBS News can confirm suspected Manchester attacker is 23-year-old Salman Abedi https://t.co/OtAmmxHRzF pic.twitter.com/vWYlZrenyB — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017