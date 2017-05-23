Eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos has been identified as one of the young victims of last night’s terror attack in Manchester, England. Saffie was at the Ariana Grande concert with her mother and sister, who are reportedly being treated for shrapnel wounds.

The school she attended, Tarleton Community Primary School, released a heartbreaking statement:

In a statement released this afternoon, Tarleton Community Primary School headteacher, Chris Upton, said the news was “heartbreaking”.

“News of Saffie’s death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends,” said Mr Upton.

“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”

He added: “Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word.

“She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.