Twenty-two-year-old Salman Abedi was earlier named as the terrorist who killed himself and scores of Ariana Grande concertgoers last night in Manchester, England. New, disturbing details are starting to emerge about the suicide bomber, including his very strange behavior in the days and weeks leading up to the massacre.

One neighbour claimed they heard Abedi chanting Islamic prayers at the home just weeks before the concert hall atrocity. Forensic officers were seen emerging from the property carrying a booklet called Know Your Chemicals. Lina Ahmed, 21, told MailOnline: ‘They are a Libyan family and they have been acting strangely. ‘A couple of months ago he [Salman] was chanting the first kalma [Islamic prayer] really loudly in the street. He was chanting in Arabic. ‘He was saying ‘There is only one God and the prophet Mohammed is his messenger’.’

Abedi was born in Manchester, the third of four children whose parents had fled the Gaddafi regime in Libya and settled in the U.K. An acquaintance said Abedi had grown a beard in recent years, perhaps a sign he was self-radicalizing.

Police are now combing Abedi’s residence for evidence, while scores of his victims are still being treated in area hospitals.

Still others are left planning funerals for loved ones lost at the murderous hands of Salman Abedi.