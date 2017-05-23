This is the face of Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed at least 22 concertgoers last night and injured scores more. U.K. website The Sun was the first to unearth a photo.

As we reported earlier today, Abedi’s parents emigrated to the U.K. after fleeing Gaddafi’s regime in Libya. He was born in the U.K., but may have become radicalized in recent years.

The Sun is now reporting that Abedi “is thought to have visited [Libya] – also a haven for IS fighters – regularly in recent years.”

Sources said there were fears Abedi may have taken advantage of the conflict [in Libya] to make the simple journey across the Med to Syria without alerting the British authorities. One revealed: “His potential ties to Syria now very much forms one line of inquiry.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has raised the threat level in Great Britain and warned that another attack could be “imminent.”