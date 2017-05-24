Ann Coulter’s views on Donald Trump are ever-evolving. She is now warning him to keep his campaign promises, else risk Democrats taking the House in next year’s midterms and, ultimately, voting to impeach him.

If he doesn’t keep his promises, Republicans will be wiped out in the midterm elections,” said Ann Coulter on Monday as a guest on Fox Business Network with Stuart Varney. “Democrats will have the House of Representatives, and they absolutely will impeach him. It doesn’t matter, he could be purer than Caesar’s wife, they will impeach him. The left-wing base is just obsessed with that. So, Trump better keep his promises.”