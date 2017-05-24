Bob Woodward has seen a lot of things in his long journalism career, but he’s never seen anything like the smugness on display from today’s media and their coverage of Donald Trump. Woodward was interviewed today by Mike Allen of Axios, and he had a few choice words for his fellow journalists.

“I think there’s so many people treating the Trump presidency as if it’s a try-out, as if it’s provisional…odds are, he’s probably going to be president for a full term, four years, maybe even more…there’s hyperventilation, too many people writing things. When’s the impeachment coming, how long’s he gonna last, will he make it through the summer, and so forth… “I worry, I worry for the business, for the perception of the business, not just Trump supporters, they see that smugness…I think you can ride both horses, intensive inquiry, investigation, not letting up…at the same time, realize that it’s not our job to do an editorial on this.”

In other words, the mainstream media is trying so hard to craft another Watergate scenario that they’ve abandoned true journalism and have instead become activists of the liberal variety. The media, of course, abandoned true journalism a long time ago, but it’s good to see someone like Woodward finally recognize that and chide accordingly.