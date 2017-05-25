For the most part, Ben and Jerry’s is a ‘lovable liberal’ kind of company. Their founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, are personally far-left in their views, but they make delicious frozen treats, so the world puts up with them. They are based out of Vermont, after all, so it’s not a surprise when they feel the need to make a political statement.

But the political statement they’re trying to make in Australia is more stunt than statement.

Ben and Jerry’s is banning customers from ordering two scoops of the same flavor in its 26 stores in Australia as an act of protest against the country’s gay-marriage ban.

Groan. The stupid stunt is being done in opposition to Australia’s Marriage Act, a federal decree that bans gay marriages, and that Ben and Jerry’s calls “outdated.”

“Ben & Jerry’s has a long and proud history of commitment to social justice, including LGBTQI rights and marriage equality. This commitment is grounded in our company’s core values and an unshakable belief that everyone deserves full and equal civil rights.”

“I”?? Anyway, this might make for some fine, feel-good liberal activism, but it seems awfully lacking in business acumen. Libs will high-tail it to their nearest B&J, while those favoring traditional marriage will just have to make do with the gazillion other ice cream options in Australia.

It’s yet another case of liberals quite literally shoving their opinions down our throats.