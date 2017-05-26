You’ve probably heard about the latest video from the Center for Medical Progress, the pro-life group that does an excellent job of exposing the abortion industry for the soulless peddler of baby parts that it is. CMP came out with a new video yesterday of undercover footage from abortion conventions (wow, sounds like a groovy time) in 2014 and 2015.

In the most recent video, Planned Parenthood Michigan Medical Director Dr. Lisa Harris calculatedly urges her fellow pro-aborts to admit that they “see the fetus the same way” as pro-lifers, but that fact does not alter “why [she comes] to work everyday.”

“Given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work everyday,” she said. “Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

If you haven’t seen the video yet, don’t go looking for it on YouTube. The fine folks of YouTube have deleted it.

The link to the three-minute video now redirects to a message from YouTube, saying, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.” It does not elaborate on which terms or condition the video violated, nor does it give a reason why it was taken down.

YouTube has a long history of propping up the abortion industry by deleting pro-life videos. All of CMP’s previous were taken down, as was a pro-life music video, previous exposés of Planned Parenthood by pro-life warrior Lila Rose, an American Life League video, and a Students For Life video. And that’s just a few of the times the video channel has exposed their extreme left-wing bias, but you get the picture.

SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser is calling them out for censoring the very important story of an industry that has embraced organ harvesting.

“Those in the press turning a blind eye to this evidence are doing a profound disservice to their profession and the public who depend upon their professionalism,” she said in a statement. “A civilized nation dares not look away from such inhumanity. This trading in human flesh and body parts is indefensible and must stop.”

So, you won’t find any video evidence of baby organ harvesting on YouTube, but you will find the outrageously false pro-Planned Parenthood video by the outrageously idiotic Joss Whedon. It’s good for pro-lifers to know who the enemy is, and YouTube has made it abundantly clear that it is they.

Fear not, though, the video can now be found on LiveLeak.