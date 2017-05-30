He sought asylum in Germany back in 2015. He repaid his hosts by planning a suicide attack. Wash, rinse, repeat.

In a continuing theme that is playing out all too often in western Europe, Germany has reportedly foiled a suicide attack being planned by a Syrian refugee. The 17-year-old was arrested today in Uckermark, a district of Brandenburg, after local police received a tip.

The unnamed suspect “had been living in a home for unaccompanied underage refugees in Uckermark since 2016 and had never before come to the attention of police.”

Germany has welcomed over one million Syrian refugees over the last few years, and the country is paying a steep price for putting out the welcome mat. The city of Cologne, in particular, has become a problem, with numerous incidences of women being attacked by groups of refugee men.

Berlin was the site of a horrendous terrorist attack last December when a jihadist drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 12 people. The attacker had very easily crossed borders and eluded law enforcement.