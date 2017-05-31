On the heels of the news that her 11-year-old son, Barron, apparently thought the photo of “comedian” Kathy Griffin holding the “decapitated” head of his father was real, Melania Trump is weighing in on the matter. And she gets right to the heart of it: Griffin’s mental health.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

TMZ reported that Barron became distressed after seeing the image on TV, and desperately screamed, “Mommy, Mommy!” That had to be heart wrenching for Melania, who has made protecting her young son a priority.

And, as a wife, she certainly can’t enjoy seeing those kinds of disturbing images of her husband, especially when, as she rightly noted, the world has seen all-too-many photos of Westerners being beheaded at the hands of Muslim jihadists. It’s not funny, it’s not “pushing the envelope”, it’s simply disturbing.

Melania Trump doesn’t doesn’t speak often, but she uses her words wisely when she does make comments. She is exactly right to call into question the mental health of Kathy Griffin, a woman who is clearly desperate to be relevant.