The ladies of “The View” were all ginned up over news that the Trump administration is drafting a regulation that would reverse the Obamacare mandate requiring employers to provide no-cost birth control to their employees. A leaked version of the draft regulation made its way to Vox, and it was revealed that Trump plans to let employers opt out for religious and moral reasons.

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, who are rarely on the right side of anything, were livid at the thought that religious liberty is making a comeback in the US. Why, Christians are just like the Taliban!!

Breitbart has the transcript of the idiotic exchange:

GOLDBERG: How about this? Do what you need to do for your family. Let me do what I need to do for mine, and we’ll all be fine. I don’t understand. BEHAR: They don’t mind their own business. JEDEDIAH BILA: Conservatives that are true conservatives that care about personal responsibility are—mind your business type of people. I live my life. Live and let live. That is true conservatism. BEHAR: It’s religion. BILA: Yeah but you can’t hide behind religion, restrict other people’s rights. BEHAR: Well they do. GOLDBERG: That’s done all the time. We saw it when we said, we can’t have gay people adopting so we are going to stop it. BILA: That’s wrong too. It’s wrong. GOLDBERG: Y’all just need — look… BEHAR: How is it different from the Taliban? I’d like to know. GOLDBERG: I just feel that you have to—at some point, you have to take responsibility for your life. And a lot of people are saying, this is what I need, and you’re saying it doesn’t matter what you need, I want you to believe how I believe. I’m going to say it again. I said this before. With all these rollbacks and what we hear, what’s the difference between us and the people we’re fighting? BEHAR: Nothing. GOLDBERG What’s the difference? BEHAR: That’s what I’m saying. It’s to keep women down also. Let’s not forget one of the reasons they do this is to keep women in their place—barefoot and pregnant.

How is it different from the Taliban? Let me count the ways.

For instance, “the body parts of British troops blown up by improvised explosive devices were hung in trees as trophies by Taliban fighters.” Then there’s this: “Mass murder, gang rapes and house-to-house searches by Taliban death squads are just some of the harrowing civilian testimonies emerging from Kunduz.”

Wikipedia has more: “Women seeking an education were forced to attend underground schools, where they and their teachers risked execution if caught.[5][6] They were not allowed to be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male chaperone, which led to illnesses remaining untreated. They faced public flogging and execution for violations of the Taliban’s laws.[7][8] The Taliban allowed and in some cases encouraged marriage for girls under the age of 16. Amnesty International reported that 80% of Afghan marriages were forced.[9]”

Sounds just like Christians, right? Forcing girls into marriage, denying them eduction, executing women for violating the law. That Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar would even jokingly make this kind of comparison shows just how morally bankrupt liberals like them have become. Instead of “womaning up” and encouraging women to take control of their contraceptive choices (and costs!), they resort to inane straw men.

Perhaps Whoopi and Joy should try living under Taliban rule for a while.