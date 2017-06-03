If you were expecting cogent, rational reactions from Hollywood after tonight’s horrific terrorist attack in London, you’re going to be disappointed. Take Bette Midler, for instance, who couldn’t just condemn the acts of “madmen” who commit murder in the name of Allah; she had to also condemn all religions. Oh, and men, too. They’re all worthless.

More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017

This left many men on Twitter trying to figure how worthless they are.

I’m a man but also an atheist, so am I half-worthy or does one of the two variables contaminate the whole? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2017

Sorry, Charles, you’re the wrong gender, therefore WORTHLESS.

Does that include us veterans? — jon gabriel (@exjon) June 3, 2017

Good question, but pretty sure Bette thinks you’re worthless, too. Because you carried weapons and scary man stuff like that.

I'm a gay Christian minister who helps prevent gay suicides & fights bigotry. Thanks for calling me worthless. Makes my job so much easier. — VoiceOf Reason (@LincolnWeeps4US) June 3, 2017

Well done, Bette. You’ve managed to unite everyone against you in a display of foolishness we haven’t seen since Kathy Griffin ruined her career earlier this week.