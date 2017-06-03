Eyewitness reports are flooding in from London, where scores of people have been injured – and possibly some killed – following multiple attacks in the London Bridge and Borough Market areas of the city. Reporter Lisa O’Carroll of The Guardian reported that some of London’s unarmed community police officers were seen running from scene of one attack.

Witnesses said they saw two men stabbing people outside the well-known Roast restaurant in Borough market. A chef from the nearby Fish restaurant said: “I saw two guys with big knives downstairs outside Roast. They were stabbing people. The police were running away, they were community police. They were normal officers, they were running away. “The guy with the knife was killing two people. We were shouting ‘stop, stop’ and people threw chairs at them. Police came and shot straight away.”

The Daily Caller reports that London’s unarmed community police officers “do not have the same powers as regular police officers, [but] they still carry a lot of responsibility, and are a critical part of the police service.” These officers carry batons and mace in lieu of firearms.