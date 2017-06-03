President Trump reiterated his support for the United Kingdom, which finds itself facing yet another terrorist attack on its people, by calling British Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump had earlier tweeted out words of support for the British people (while also calling for U.S. courts to allow his travel ban to proceed).

Here’s the White House reporting on the Trump/May call:

Readout of Trump call to May pic.twitter.com/zWn9McchZ0 — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) June 4, 2017