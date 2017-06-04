This guy named Reza Aslan, who is apparently a “journalist” at CNN – and rather disgracefully ate part of a human brain a few months back – was none too pleased by President Trump’s call for courts to allow his travel ban to take affect in the wake of the most recent London terror attack.



One could argue that Trump should not have made political hay out the latest attack on the U.K. One could also argue that eating part of a human brain make Aslan a POS himself and a stain on humankind.

People in glass houses …