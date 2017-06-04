This guy named Reza Aslan, who is apparently a “journalist” at CNN – and rather disgracefully ate part of a human brain a few months back – was none too pleased by President Trump’s call for courts to allow his travel ban to take affect in the wake of the most recent London terror attack.
screen-shot-2017-06-03-at-11.45.37-pm

One could argue that Trump should not have made political hay out the latest attack on the U.K. One could also argue that eating part of a human brain make Aslan a POS himself and a stain on humankind.
People in glass houses …

