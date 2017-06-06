An Italian security official told Politico that one of the three London Bridge jihadists, Youssef Zaghba, revealed his murderous intentions to Italian authorities last year at Bologna Airport, telling them, “I’m going to be a terrorist.” Zaghba had arrived at the airport with a one-way ticket to Istanbul and no luggage.

He was stopped because he looked “agitated,” one source said. When questioned by police at the airport about the reasons for his journey, he replied, “I’m going to be a terrorist.” He was carrying no luggage.

Italian authorities could do no more than confiscate his cell phone and several sim cards he was carrying because he had not committed a crime. They did initiate an investigation into his potential terrorism offenses, but that investigation was stopped when it revealed Zaghba had never travelled to Syria.

Zaghba was working at a London restaurant at the time, and the MI5 and MI6 were notified of the incident at Bologna Airport. His name was entered into an EU database, but he was apparently never added to a terrorism watchlist.

Zaghba and his fellow murderous jihadists, Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Radouane, killed seven people and injured 48 others in Saturday’s terrorist attack on the London Bridge and Borough Market areas of London.