Former NFL player David Vobora started the Adaptive Training Foundation to train adaptive athletes – athletes who are amputees, paraplegics, and quadriplegics, and those with other physical impairments. The program operates out of Vobora’s Dallas area gym, and has become a home base for many disabled veterans looking to get in shape and find the camaraderie they experienced while on active duty.

Vobora was training his athletes yesterday when former president George W. Bush stopped by to thank the vets and check on their progress. W brought House Speaker Paul Ryan, a noted gym fiend, with him. Say what you will about W’s politics, but it’s hard to deny that the guy has a special place in his heart for our nation’s veterans.

WATCH:

