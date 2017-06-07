On the eve of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in front of Congress, President Trump has announced his candidate to replace Comey. In true Trump fashion, he made the announcement via an early morning tweet.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

AP is reporting that Christopher Wray is a former Justice Department official who represented New Jersey Governor Chris Chrisie – noted Trump frenemy – during the “Bridgegate” scandal.