On the eve of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in front of Congress, President Trump has announced his candidate to replace Comey. In true Trump fashion, he made the announcement via an early morning tweet.
streiff

AP is reporting that Christopher Wray is a former Justice Department official who represented New Jersey Governor Chris Chrisie – noted Trump frenemy – during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

