President Trump has announced his latest round of judicial nominations, including a nominee to replace Neil Gorsuch on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Among the more high-profile nominations, Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison H. Eid is being tapped to replace Gorsuch, U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Erickson of North Dakota is nominated for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Stephanos Bibas is getting the nod for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“These appointments follow the successful nomination and confirmation of associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court, the successful nomination and confirmation of Judge Amul R. Thapar of Kentucky to serve as a circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and the nomination of numerous candidates to other judgeships,” the White House said in a statement.

Reaction to the latest round of nominations is positive. Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, said it’s “a fantastic list,” adding, “For the many Americans whose top concern in November was electing a president who would put committed constitutionalists to the courts, this is another major victory.”

Jonathan Adler, director of the Center for Business Law & Regulation at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, said Trump “continues to put forward superlative judicial nominees with sterling credentials and impressive intellects.”

The eight other nominees are:

Michael P. Allen, U.S Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims

Claria Horn Boom, district judge on the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky

Dabney L. Friedrich, district judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Timothy J. Kelly, district judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Trevor N. McFadden, district judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Amanda L. Meredith, judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims

Stephen S. Schwartz, judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims

Joseph L. Toth, judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims