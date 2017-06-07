Kamala Harris may be a darling of the Democrat party, but her Senate colleagues don’t seem to be all that impressed with her. Case in point: today’s Senate Intel hearing, where she repeatedly interrupted Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as he attempted to answer her question about why special counsel Robert Mueller cannot be fired.

Committee Chairman Richard Burr eventually got so fed up with her inability to keep her mouth closed that he suspended her from speaking. Oof.

WATCH:

