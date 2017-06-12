Hollywood, and the entertainment industry in general, has become tiresome for many Americans because of its endless anti-conservative, anti-Republican and, often, anti-American schtick. Many people have given up watching late night shows and awards ceremonies altogether because the “jokes” aren’t funny and those on the receiving end are always right-of-center celebrities and politicians. Creativity can go to hell, apparently, as long as there’s a political agenda to shove down the audience’s throats.

But Kevin Spacey did things a little differently as host of last night’s Tony Awards. According to The Daily Caller, Spacy slipped on a white wig and affected his best Bill Clinton accent to deliver a rare Hollywood mocking of the Clintons.

“I love the Tonys, I do,” Spacey told the crowd. “I love that House of Cards, too. I love me some good political theater. We’ve had some surprising winners, haven’t we? I’m not even talking about the Tony Awards.” “We’ve had some exciting young performers this season,” he added. “Ben Platt was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. That’s very impressive. I was on that list a couple of times.” “But Ben, you know who you bumped off that list? My wife,” he continued. “Between you and me, you might be a better singer, but after seeing your show, there’s no doubt Hillary is much better at creating fake email accounts than you!”

Not quite the same kind of walloping that Donald Trump receives on a nightly basis, but it’s a start.

“I just wanted to do a joke nobody would ever think I’d do,” Spacey–playing Clinton explained. “That was fun, but I’m gonna get in trouble when I get home.”

And Spacey may just be in trouble with Hollywood when he gets home.

WATCH: