More stories are emerging from this morning’s shooting at a Republican baseball practice. Rep. Joe Barton was there with his two sons; Jeff Flake recounted how they hid one of the boys underneath a bench in the dugout in which many of those present sought to shield themselves from the gunfire. Luckily, the boys were not injured. But the aftermath of their ordeal is all over their faces in this photo taken after Barton brought them back to the Capitol.

.@RepJoeBarton and his sons board the subway in the Capitol after a shooting at the Republican's baseball practice in Va. #baseballshooting pic.twitter.com/4lrc80frcj — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) June 14, 2017