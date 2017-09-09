This storm isn’t some puffed up media conspiracy to trick you into recycling, or whatever the talk radio buzz is. It’s dangerous and it’s real and you should take it seriously. Don’t believe it? Take a look:

Powerful Hurricane Irma lashes Cuba; Florida braces for hit https://t.co/3kSdpFw0Ud via @TOIWorld pic.twitter.com/QCXhzpj4Gx — Times of India (@timesofindia) September 9, 2017

U.S. Consulate General in Curacao believes about 6,000 Americans are trapped on island of St. Martin following Irma: https://t.co/Z2K378DDhQ pic.twitter.com/5foC6xsA4h — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2017

Hurricane Irma ripped through Cuba and is expected to restrengthen as it roars toward Florida https://t.co/wD1OLw4wRB #HurricaneIrmaTracking pic.twitter.com/Tx8BrNMl6Q — Circa (@Circa) September 9, 2017

Massive evacuations continue as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida https://t.co/iIuE88E2oD pic.twitter.com/9YUeXKAaOn — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2017

.@USNavy helicopter crew evacuated people from St. Thomas after #Irma hit the island. Injured storm victims were flown to Saint Croix. pic.twitter.com/QsMHcFKq44 — AMHQ (@AMHQ) September 9, 2017

This one is Miami, already feeling the bands:

More from the past few days:

HURRICANE IRMA: This Is The Scene In Turks & Caicos pic.twitter.com/FW39tqEj1u — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2017

A local news cameraman was shooting footage in Nagua, Dominican Republic, when #Irma's waves almost took him down https://t.co/cRBEFPQl1f pic.twitter.com/AFQdLYONXN — CNN (@CNN) September 8, 2017

Hurricane Irma kills at least six on French island of Saint-Martin https://t.co/E8wk5WtCxM pic.twitter.com/T9xrvOG5Ev — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 7, 2017

Extreme conditions in St Martin currently as it's being affected by #HurricaneIrma dangerous out there. RT: FB #Irma pic.twitter.com/AE9YbUxdrV — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma destroyed nearly every building on the island of Barbuda https://t.co/71uyYlmyvc — TIME (@TIME) September 7, 2017

VIDEO: Reportan que hoy unos "cables vivos" cayeron al pavimento frente a unas casas en comunidad de Toa Baja y luego explotaron. pic.twitter.com/9lA0kHhT3r — NotiUno 630 (@NotiUno) September 6, 2017

Be safe.

This shows you why more people are killed in storm surge than anything else in a hurricane. #IrmaHurricane2017 Florida move away from coast pic.twitter.com/HGfTfaJBE2 — Weather Network US (@TheWeatherNetUS) September 8, 2017