That didn’t take long. Yesterday, Susan wrote about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ press briefing answer that sounded an awful lot like the appeal to amnesty we’ve heard before. Last night, Susan told us about the dinner with Schumer and Pelosi. This morning, I broke down the full story on the new amnesty deal and how his base was reacting.

In my article, I noted that today we’d find out if he was going to backtrack or double down.

Question answered:

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The entire premise of this argument is diametrically opposed to every ounce of rhetoric and fervor from the immigration wing of the Republican party. The answer is “yes” of course. Yes, people really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people. Yes. Really.

Why don't you just actually go bitch slap all the people waiting in lines and doing things by the book to move here legally — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 14, 2017

Well, your AG Jeff Sessions was pretty clear about it. — Melvin Wevers (@melvinwevers) September 14, 2017

and just how many are good, educated & accomplished? Bottom line they are here illegally without a vetting process. pic.twitter.com/oaTwKVwVEV — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ USMC╤─── (@USMC_Michaels) September 14, 2017

What kind of 4-D sorcery are you brewing up here Mr. President. They came here illegally. They need to go back. — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) September 14, 2017

At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

On it goes like that.

Trump’s tweet is the very essence of an amnesty argument. It is the very philosophy upon which the amnesty argument rests. It is exactly the thing his fervent supporters have been arguing against and yelling about for years. Yes, Donald. Yes, people really want to send every illegal home regardless of how they came here.

The relative feasibility of doing so, or indeed the wisdom of it, are not the point here. The point is that he has been the champion and figurehead for a movement that wants to do the EXACT thing he is tweeting incredulously about this morning as if it’s the first he’s ever heard of it.

His tweets this a.m. undermine the very premise of opposition and reinforce and reiterate the position of Obama and Pelosi. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 14, 2017

I can’t imagine a more thorough betrayal. I really, really can’t.