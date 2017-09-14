This photo posted by Mickey Kaus kind of says it all. It doesn’t require much preamble.

I’ll have more in about 30 minutes on the topic of disillusionment, but let me just say in brief that the pundits who are trying to sell the idea that Trump’s loyal base aren’t upset and don’t feel betrayed just aren’t being honest .. or at least aren’t being realistic. Anyone can see the shockwaves that went through MAGA land today.

I emphatically remind you of the fact that it’s not merely about the deal, but about what Trump said when he completely undermined the entire argument against illegal immigration, indeed made the absolute Platonic ideal of a tweet in favor of blanket amnesty this morning.

It was a bad day for those who believed in him on immigration.