Here we go. CNN is reporting that the first charges have been filed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

BREAKING: CNN reporting 1st charges in Mueller investigation have been filed. Sealed under order from federal Judge. Arrest as early as Mon. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) October 28, 2017

Here’s more from CNN:

A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

We have to wait and see what the charges are and who they are against, but this is the big show.

Was it all fake news or are we about to find out something devastating? After the many new revelations this week, it’s anyone’s guess.

UPDATE 20:50 10/27:

CNN legal analyst @PaulCallan: “The only reason to seal a criminal indictment is if there is fear the target will flee.” — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) October 28, 2017