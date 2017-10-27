CNN originally broke the story on Friday that charges were being filed in connection with special counsel Mueller’s investigation into Russian tampering with the election last year. Now they are indicating they have an idea who the sealed indictment is for.

In this clip, reporter Pamela Brown discusses what they know, and when everyone else might know it.

“We have a sense,” says Brown.

There are plenty of theories going around, and Brown was discussing an unspecified “raid”, which might lead one to think of Paul Manafort. But no names so far.

The big question is how long will everyone have to sit on this info, or wait for it, before it’s finally leaked? Will it be leaked Sunday? Tomorrow? In the next ten minutes?

We’ll see.