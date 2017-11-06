President Trump is in Japan, where he issued a statement on the massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. His remarks are a good place to start.

Here is the full statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of today’s murderous attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. This horrible act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel, and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they loved. Our hearts are broken. But in dark times such as these, Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms. And through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong. My Administration is providing its full support to the state and local authorities investigating this horrible crime. I have spoken with Governor Abbott, and we offer our thanks to the first responders who ultimately stopped the suspect and rendered immediate and lifesaving aid to the victims of this shooting. I will continue to follow developments closely. All of America is praying to God to help the wounded and the families — we will never leave their side.

Here is what we know so far about the terrible murders that took place at a church as people worshiped.

Loss: The death toll stands at 26. The youngest victim was five years old. Eight of the deceased were members of the same family. Twenty other people were injured. “I think nearly everyone had some type of injury” said Sherrif Joe Tackitt.

CNN reports that the deaths represent 4% of the small town’s population.

Killer: It matters to know the monster. I believe in naming them. In this case, his name is Devin Patrick Kelley.

Suspect in Sutherland Springs shooting confirmed to be Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, TX. More info to be released later today. — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) November 6, 2017

At a press conference on Sunday night, officials described him as white male in his twenties, dressed all in black in what appeared to be “tactical” gear.

Kelley was given a Bad Conduct Discharge from the Air Force, and faced court martial charges over domestic assault. The Sun reports his Facebook page was filled with anti-Christian and anti-religious hate.

Local residents engaged the killer, saving lives using their own weapons and by their own courage.

Heroes: Speaking of those residents, Johnnie Langendorff gives his account of chasing the shooter here. Note that Langendorff witnessed another man exchanging fire with the killer. The other man has not yet been identified.

Liberal Jerks: There’s this guy. There’s Chelsea Handler. And there’s this guy.

Oh, and remember how the anti-Christian murderer shot up a church full of praying people? Yeah that hasn’t stopped the self-satisfied liberal chorus from mocking the thoughts and prayers Americans offered to those in pain.

The gall of mocking thoughts and prayers when it was a church full of praying people that was attacked. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 6, 2017

I will update this article as information comes in.