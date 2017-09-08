You may have seen the tweets already, but just in case, check out Trump’s latest.

Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

…never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Coming mere days after cutting a deal with Schumer & Co. to extend the debt ceiling that was put together completely outside of Republican input, then following a couple of days of Pelosi directed tweets and some excitement he expressed over finally getting some positive news coverage, it seems President Trump is starting to unwind his campaign agenda.

I have a hard time reading this as anything other than “Guys, you’ll never repeal Obamacare and the fact that you keep trying and failing is making you look bad. It’s over.”

That he is having private talks with Schumer & Pelosi throughout is at least some evidence to me that he’s trying to distance himself from Obamacare repeal to stay in their good graces. And lucky him, he can easily blame it on the GOP in Congress since they couldn’t get a repeal past the finish line anyway.

But regardless of the truth of that ineptitude on the part of Congress, Trump is eating up people (on the left) liking him again. Even a taste of it is probably too intoxicating for a guy like him to ignore.

It’s looking more and more like the next few years may very well be a Republican president enacting a Democrat agenda without Republican input. Blame the filibuster. Blame the Establishment. The only one I know Trump supporters won’t blame is Donald Trump.