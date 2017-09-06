Actress Martha Plimpton appeared at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in Seattle and, while interviewing abortionist Willie Parker, she shared a story of her own abortion. Well, one of them. The Daily Wire reports that she said:

“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” she started. “I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood.” “Notice I said ‘first.’ I said ‘first.’ And I don’t want Seattle — I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one,” she joked. “Heads and tails above the rest,” she continued on her abortion. “If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”

While the event was in June, video just turned up online and is causing an uproar among those who find this blatant disregard for life disturbing. There was once a time when even pro-choice advocates argued that abortion was a heart-wrenching choice. Certainly, it’s not something a woman would be proud to do multiple times. This goes beyond pro-choice and into downright ghoulish. Then again, for a woman who owns (and wears) a dress with “heart abortion” written all over it, why would we expect reason?