Do you remember Obama’s 2012 campaign gimmick “The Life of Julia?” It was an online slideshow (sadly no longer available) that demonstrated a creepy cradle-to-grave vision of government intervention as depicted through the life of one constituent- Julia. The idea was to juxtapose Obama’s policies with Romney’s proposals and illustrate “how President Obama’s policies help one woman over her lifetime—and how Mitt Romney would change her story.”

The Heritage Foundation wondered how Julia would be faring 5 years later, after Obama won that election. It’s not pretty. In fact, she’s probably pretty glad we have a republican majority right now that can give her a break.

Check it out:

