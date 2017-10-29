Pop this one in the “What if a Conservative Said It?” file. On Friday, HBO’s Bill Maher said that women are to blame for other women being sexually harassed. You see, if their wives only took care of their needs at home, they wouldn’t take out their sexual needs on unsuspecting women while out in the wild. Shame on these wives for not keeping their men, as he put it, “satisfied.” I have two issues with that: the first is that not all predators are married, and the second is that this is stupid.

Even the liberal Joy Behar disagreed. “They’re bored at home? No, that’s got nothing to do with it,” Behar said. “Let’s leave the wives at out of it. The wives are home minding their own business while these jerks are jerking off.”

The general public was not impressed:

Did anyone else hear @billmaher say that this is watershed moment for #sexual harassment, but then he blamed #allthewives? — 2+2=5 (@sandrajcooper) October 28, 2017

Good for joy clapping back at bill who blamed wives for husbands sexual criminal behavior. — ✨Athena✨ (@2hot4uAthena) October 28, 2017

Oh @billmaher, I'm so disappointed. U essentially blamed Harvey Weinstein's wife for his sexual assault 😩 — Vicki Duncan (@Vicki_Duncan) October 28, 2017

WTF I cannot believe you think married men rape & sexually assault women bc their wives aren’t pleasuring them? SHAME! — Gisele Harrison (@GiseleHarrison) October 29, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Bill Maher says that married men harass women "Because they have shitty sex lives" (so, he's laying blame on the wives now). — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) October 28, 2017

Like I said- stupid.