George W. Bush came out of quiet retirement this week to give a speech at the George W. Bush Institute that’s since made waves in the media and hurt the butt of many Trumpistas.

The media framed Bush’s speech as one that spoke out against “Trumpism.” But what is Trumpism? Donald Trump doesn’t have any ideological principles that guide him. He’s a raw opportunist who will do anything for praise. You could almost say he’s like a dog except dogs are loyal. Trump is the kind of dog that will seek to please his master and then bite him on the hand when giving him a treat.

Bush’s speech was nothing more than a celebration of the American spirit. The only people who should have taken offense to what Bush said are the kind of cretins the GOP doesn’t need hanging around ruining the party at the expense of a two-bit charlatan who so much as stick a knife in the back of a supporter if it meant Trump would benefit.

The butthurt contingent of the Trumpaloopa Lodge claims GWB called them racists. Is that so? Well, not really. Bush did address bigotry and used the word three times. Here is the first:

The American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach for some who feel left behind in a changing economy. Discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts. Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.

How is this wrong? Have you seen Richard Spencer strutting around like a younger, white supremacist version of the late Hugh Hefner? All he needs is a robe and a pipe and constant attention of a cabal of leg-humpers (male or female) who will do whatever he tells them to complete his transition.

Have you read Infowars lately? Have you heard about Seth Rich? Do you know about Pizzagate? Where does all that crap find a place where it is accepted without question? Among members of the Trumpaloopa lodge. They believe that crap. You’re one of them — sadly — if what Bush said offends you. Deal with your issues. Don’t whine about GWB.

Here is the second:

This means that people of every race, religion, and ethnicity can be fully and equally American. It means that bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed.

Again, unless you’re Spencer or one of those soft, pasty-white albino orangutans who marched in Charlottesville chanting Nazi slogans, why would this bother you? And if you are one of those people and it bothers you….good. Nobody likes you. Go away.

Third:

We need a renewed emphasis on civic learning in schools. And our young people need positive role models. Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children.

Bush is talking about young children. He recognizes nobody is born a dirtbag neo-Nazi. They learn that crap. I never thought I would see everyday people saying, “Hey! Who are you to judge if Adolph over there wants his son learning how to hate Jews before he learns how to read?”

Maybe the butts are chapped over Bush saying there is “anger about immigration.” Frankly, I don’t see how he’s wrong here, either. Trump set the tone with that one when declared Mexico was sending their rapists to the country. There isn’t a scintilla of evidence to back up his claim. But when has that ever stopped the sycophants from cackling with glee and repeating any falsehood he manages to puke out of that brain of his?

Read the following paragraph. If it offends you in any way, get in line to be part of the Trumploopa Lodge:

We know, deep down, that repression is not the wave of the future. We know that the desire for freedom is not confined to, or owned by, any culture; it is the inborn hope of our humanity. We know that free governments are the only way to ensure that the strong are just and the weak are valued. And we know that when we lose sight of our ideals, it is not democracy that has failed. It is the failure of those charged with preserving and protecting democracy.

Still mad? If so, join the lodge. The only membership requirement is you keep the stick that’s in your rear end up there until you come to your senses.