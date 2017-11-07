NBC's Ali Vitali's Question To Trump is a Textbook Example of Why Conservatives Distrust The Media

Mainstream reporters never learn. No matter how many times they are told to keep their opinions out of their work, they cannot help themselves. They pretend it doesn’t happen. They object when accused. They bristle at the notion they’re unfair. They insist they’re right in what they’re doing. And yet they’re flummoxed as to why conservatives and even the general public do not trust the press.

NBC’s Ali Vitali likely thought a question she drummed up for President Trump in South Korea was just oh so smart. Surely she will get many “Congrats” from her colleagues but yet have a puzzled look on her face when she sees the backlash because the question was in fact, dumb. Here’s the video:

NBC News' @alivitali asks President Trump: "Would you consider extreme vetting on people trying to buy a gun?" pic.twitter.com/9OFwa5eWKv — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2017

Her full question asked, “You’ve been talking about putting extreme vetting on people trying to come into the United States, but I wonder if you’d consider extreme vetting for people trying to buy a gun?”

I think President Trump answered the question a best he could but let’s take a closer look at her buffoonery and why the question makes absolutely zero sense.

First of all, individuals have a right to own a firearm in the United States. You do not have a right to enter the United States from another country.

Secondly, people who want to purchase guns are vetted. Criteria exist for people who wish to buy or possess a firearm. If they fall into a particular criterion, they are ineligible. It’s as simple as that. If a person chooses to purchase a gun at a federally licensed gun shop or retail store, they have to pass a background check.

Third, conflating immigration with gun control simply makes no sense. Vitali didn’t ask the question as a means of getting valuable information from the president. She asked because she thought it was clever and knew her colleagues would love it.

Want some of that trust back? Stop pretending to be the news and start reporting it.