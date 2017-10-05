The FBI has ruled out the possibility of ISIS being responsible for the Las Vegas shooting, but New York Times ISIS correspondent Rukmini Callimachi isn’t as sure.  Given her credible reporting on ISIS in the past, her thread of tweets posted today is certainly worth reading:
Susan Wright

While we don’t have any evidence of ISIS involvement, Callimachi’s observations are enough to keep us all wondering as we wait for more information about the shooter’s motives. Couple that with this ISIS video appearing to threaten Las Vegas, and we’re a long way from knowing exactly what motivated Paddock’s atrocious actions.

