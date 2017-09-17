Refresh frequently throughout the night for up to the…fairly recent, at least, updates! RedState will be covering the prestigious ceremony celebrating the best Hollywood has to offer — in its television category.

7:10

Interviewing Leslie Jones, from Saturday Night Live, I learn she was nominated. I watched the entire season and she was in about 6 skits in total, it felt like. But hell, they torched Trump on a weekly basis, so OF COURSE the unfunny show garners 22 nominations.

7:05

In keeping with the drone-like insipid questioning, Here is “who I’m wearing”: The slacks are a denim cut by Levi Strauss, my BU hockey sweater is from Colosseum Athletics…and the bourbon glassware is by Makers Mark, of Louisville, Kentucky.

7:00

The stark difference here during the Red Carpet is how 2nd tier all the fashion appears to be, compared to the Oscars. No one is draped in $25K worth of diamonds, the designer names frequently have to be explained, and the glamor has more of an outlet mal pallor. The women look desperate to be noticed while the men look edgy and uncomfortable in their rented waiter outfits.

INTRO

Tonight we await to see just how unhinged, untethered, and irrational our celebrity set has become. Following the election of Donald Trump our nation’s royalty has turned into a herd of distempered whiners. Following the hysterical onslaught of over reactionary Hollywood bleating during the early year awards shows this year’s celebration of television has a chance of delivering more lectures of how bad the 99.999% have it in today’s America.

Given that the ceremony is hosted by late night host Stephen Colbert the anti-Trump prolix is expected to be layered on thick, and often. The producers amusingly have stated this will be a politically reserved affair: Expect less political humor from Colbert, they say, than The Late Show host delivers nightly on on his own program, and more jokes specific to the medium of television.

However their own dancing monkey has promised quite the opposite. “This is a night to celebrate television and there’s no bigger star on television in the last year than Donald Trump,” the late night host sniped. “If the president has any subjects he would like for me to joke about in the monologue, please, we are ready to celebrate you, sir!”

Cagey move, Steph-O. The Oscars spent copious minutes lashing out at the newly minted President, and it led to the lowest ratings for the telecast in a decade.